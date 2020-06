Depeche Mode emitirá este jueves en abierto su concierto berlinés «Spirits»

View this post on Instagram

Watch LiVE SPiRiTS, the never before seen full concert from the Waldbühne, Berlin ONE TIME ONLY streaming worldwide on Live Nation’s YouTube channel Thursday June 25th at noon PDT / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST. You can pre-order now and own it yourself on DVD/Blu-ray out Friday June 26th. Get a first look of “Cover Me” (From LiVE SPiRiTS) out now on YouTube. https://DepecheMode.lnk.to/CML