Entre burbujas gigantes The Flaming Lips ofrece concierto en medio del COVID-19

REDACCIÓN ARTE. La banda The Flaming Lips se presentó en el programa “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” entre burbujas protectoras, realizando lo que el programa llamó un “concierto con distanciamiento social”.
El cantante Wayne Coyne y sus compañeros de The Flaming Lips hicieron una presentación en el que tanto los miembros del público como los de la banda estuvieron todo el tiempo en burbujas gigantes.
Check out the official video for the new song ‘Flowers of Neptune 6’, available everywhere https://t.co/IMRN5OdKmp pic.twitter.com/THVlSBmnEW— The Flaming Lips (@theflaminglips) May 29, 2020
Last night on the @colbertlateshow. https://t.co/OMq2BsLv3y— The Flaming Lips (@theflaminglips) June 11, 2020
Por: Noticias SIN