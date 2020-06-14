Entre burbujas gigantes The Flaming Lips ofrece concierto en medio del COVID-19

El cantante Wayne Coyne y sus compañeros de The Flaming Lips hicieron una presentación en el que tanto los miembros del público como los de la banda estuvieron todo el tiempo en burbujas gigantes.

Check out the official video for the new song ‘Flowers of Neptune 6’, available everywhere https://t.co/IMRN5OdKmp pic.twitter.com/THVlSBmnEW