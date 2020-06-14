burbujas
La banda The Flaming Lips se presentó en el programa “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” entre burbujas protectoras, realizando lo que el programa llamó un “concierto con distanciamiento social”.
in Entretenimiento, Noticias SIN

Entre burbujas gigantes The Flaming Lips ofrece concierto en medio del COVID-19

REDACCIÓN ARTE. La banda The Flaming Lips se presentó en el programa “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” entre burbujas protectoras, realizando lo que el programa llamó un “concierto con distanciamiento social”.

El cantante Wayne Coyne y sus compañeros de The Flaming Lips hicieron una presentación en el que tanto los miembros del público como los de la banda estuvieron todo el tiempo en burbujas gigantes.


También te puede interesar:
La Filarmónica de Nueva York cancela su temporada de otoño

Por: Noticias SIN

Mantente informado a través de nuestro Twitter.

vacuna

Rusia producirá en septiembre una vacuna contra la COVID-19
fotos

¿Cómo recuperar fotos o videos que eliminé de mi celular?