in Destacado, Me Gusta De Noche, Programas

Yubelkis Peralta cree que se sacó un carro en las bromas pensadas | Me Gusta de Noche

La comunicadora social Yubelkis Peralta cree que se ganó un carro de año, sin embargo todo se trata de las Bromas Pensadas de Jhoel Lopez

Me Gusta de Noche con Jhoel Lopez. Transmitido por Color Visión en Vivo

salida de Leonel

Escenario político tras la salida de Leonel del PLD – Nuria Piera

Economía Dominicana

Que tanto ha Afectado la Política y la politiquería a la Economía Dominicana? | Mckinney TV