«Watchmen» domina las nominaciones de los Emmy con 26 candidaturas

LOS ÁNGELES.- La serie limitada “Watchmen” de HBO dominó este martes las nominaciones de los Emmy con 26 candidaturas, anunció la Academia de la Televisión de EE.UU.

La serie de Damon Lindelof, que dio continuidad al célebre cómic “Watchmen” de Alan Moore y Dave Gibbons, se postuló hoy como favorita para los premios más importantes de la pequeña pantalla por delante de “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, que logró 20 nominaciones, y de “Ozark” y “Succession”, que se anotaron cada una 18 candidaturas.

“The Handmaid”s Tale”, “The Crown”, “Killing Eve”, “The Mandalorian”, “Better Call Saul”, “Ozark”, “Stranger Things” y “Sucession” se verán las caras por el Emmy a la mejor serie dramática.

El galardón a la mejor comedia se decidirá entre “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Dead to Me”, “The Good Place”, “Insecure”, “The Kominsky Method”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Schitt’s Creek” y “What We Do in the Shadows”.

“Watchmen” parte como aspirante destacada en el apartado de serie limitada, donde también fueron nominadas “Little Fires Everywhere”, “Mrs. America”, “Unbelievable” y “Unorthodox”.

Finalmente, “American Son”, “Bad Education”, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones”, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” y “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” se disputarán la estatuilla a la mejor película televisiva.

En cuanto a las categorías de interpretación, Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Jodie Comer y Sandra Oh (ambas por “Killing Eve”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”) y Zendaya (“Euphoria”) serán candidatas al Emmy a mejor actriz dramática.

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Sterling K. Brown (“This is Us”), Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”), Brian Cox y Jeremy Strong (ambos por “Succession”) y Billy Porter (“Pose”) optarán al premio a mejor actor dramático.

Por otro lado, Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”), Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”), Ted Danson (“The Good Place”), Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) y Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) lucharán por el premio al mejor actor cómico.

Christina Applegate y Linda Cardellini (las dos por “Dead to Me”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”) y Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”) fueron nominadas al galardón de mejor actriz cómica.

La 72 edición de los Emmy está previsto que se celebre el 20 de septiembre con Jimmy Kimmel como presentador y previsiblemente de forma virtual debido a la crisis global del coronavirus.

