Sofía Vergara, la nueva musa de Dolce&Gabbana

Amore for Scientific Research. Dolce&Gabbana together with Humanitas University to strengthen their efforts toward scientific research benefitting global health. The new Devotion bag campaign starring Sofia Vergara celebrates life and the beauty of Italy and shows our devotion to the cause. From April 28th, a portion of proceeds from the online sales of the Devotion bag will be donated to Humanitas University to aid their global health initiatives. #DolceGabbana