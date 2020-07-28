Resumen Informativo martes 28JUL | Hoy Mismo

Hoy Mismo. Transmitido por Color vision en vivo
Presidente Medina inaugura 12 escuelas en Santo Domingo y mañana Punta Catalina; Luis Miguel Decamps será ministro de Trabajo y Miguel Lama, director del SNS; Sonia Guzmán será designada embajadora de República Dominicana en Washington; Probarán vacuna en Estados Unidos contra la covid-19, más de 30 mil voluntarios se inscribieron en la iniciativa que lidera la farmacéutica Moderna; entre las noticias destacadas del Resumen Informativo del martes 28JUL en Hoy Mismo por Color Visión
El presidente Danilo Medina inaugurará mañana miércoles la Central Termoeléctrica Punta Catalina (CTPC), la cual aporta actualmente un promedio de 720 megavatios al Sistema Eléctrico Nacional Interconectado (SENI). Más detalles en el link de la bio #periódicoeldia #económicas #puntacatalina #inauguración
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine produces a good immune response, reveals a new study. Teams at the Oxford Vaccine Group and Jenner Institute have found there were no safety concerns, and the vaccine stimulated both T cell and neutralising antibody responses, meaning the teams are one step closer to discovering a safe, effective, accessible vaccine. Professor Pollard, Chief Investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial said no unexpected symptoms had been reported from participants on the trial, and added “The immune responses that were made following vaccination are exactly the responses that we expect should be associated with protection, we must continue with our rigorous clinical trial programme to confirm whether the strong responses we have seen are sufficient. Importantly, we saw the strongest immune response in participants who received two doses of the vaccine”. Swipe up on our Insta stories to read more ☝