¿Que pasó para suspender las Elecciones? | ¿Hubo fraude? | El Show del Mediodía

El Show del Mediodía. Transmitido por Color Visión en Vivo

Golpe a la institucionalidad democrática dice Alicia Ortega

Joaquín Sabina se cae y se levanta

JCE: Elecciones municipales se desarrollarán el 15 de marzo con voto manual