Protocolos de reapertura de vuelos en República Dominicana | Esta Noche Mariasela

Esta Noche Mariasela. Transmitido por Color vision en vivo
En este segmento del programa, Hablamos con el señor Alfredo Hernandez Paz, un apasionado por la aviación nacional, y quien es Presidente de Tripulantes VIP, una escuela de entrenamiento para tripulantes de aviones.
Alfredo nos comenta que las instituciones que intervienen en todos los procesos de aeronautica civil a nivel mundial, Como la OACI, IATA y la organización mundial de la salud (OMS), se han unido para elaborar un protocolo de reapertura de vuelos para cuando se reactive la industria aeronáutica
ICAO is joining International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) in celebrating International #CabinCrewDay!⠀ ⠀ This 31 May is an especially important opportunity for all of us to thank cabin crew for their essential work throughout the #COVID19 crisis. Follow the #ITFAviation hashtag on twitter, where you will find video interviews with cabin crew about some of their experiences during these extremely challenging times, and help us raise awareness by sharing your own thoughts or this message.