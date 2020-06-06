in Destacado, En Mariasela, Programas

Protocolos de reapertura de vuelos en República Dominicana | Esta Noche Mariasela

Esta Noche Mariasela. Transmitido por Color vision en vivo

En este segmento del programa, Hablamos con el señor Alfredo Hernandez Paz, un apasionado por la aviación nacional, y quien es Presidente de Tripulantes VIP, una escuela de entrenamiento para tripulantes de aviones.

Alfredo nos comenta que las instituciones que intervienen en todos los procesos de aeronautica civil a nivel mundial, Como la OACI, IATA y la organización mundial de la salud (OMS), se han unido para elaborar un protocolo de reapertura de vuelos para cuando se reactive la industria aeronáutica

