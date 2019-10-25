in Nacionales, Noticias SIN

¡Pánico! Intoxicación de tres hombres genera temor en municipio de Azua

AZUA.- La intoxicación de tres hombres genera temor en el municipio de Peralta, ya que el año pasado murió en esa zona igual número de personas con síntomas similares.

Por: Noticias SIN

