Natalia Jiménez y Jon Secada unirán sus voces contra el cáncer infantil

View this post on Instagram

We have partnered with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for a major fundraising campaign initiative to provide at least 5000 “Defeat Cancer” Teddy Bears. We will deliver these personalized Bears with your name(s) on it and an I Love You card to hospitals treating children with Cancer. . CANCER – the story of hope for two athletic teenagers dealing with the complex realities of death and the fragility of life. . Watch the trailer! Link in bio! #cancer #cancersurvior #indiefilm #endtouchllc #cancerawareness #cancerfighter #cancercare #cancerwarriors #filmmaking #cancersupport #fightagainstcancer #cancersucks #cancerresearch #cancermovie #healthjourney