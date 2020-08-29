Muere a los 43 años Chadwick Boseman, protagonista de “Black Panther”

REDACCION INTERNACIONAL.- El actor Chadwick Boseman, célebre por encarnar al superhéroe «Black Panther» en las películas de Marvel, murió este viernes a los 43 años tras padecer durante cuatro años cáncer de colon, informaron sus representantes.
«Chadwick fue diagnosticado con cáncer de colon en 2016», detallaron en un comunicado sobre una enfermedad que nunca hizo pública y que ha conmovido al mundo del entretenimiento de Estados Unidos.
It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Photo Credit: @samjonespictures
