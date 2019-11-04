in AeroMundo, Destacado, Programas

Luis Abidaner en exclusiva con Aeromundo

El candidato presidencial por el Frente Amplio, Luis Abidaner, habla de la situación país, la crisis económica, el problema haitiano, las alianzas políticas, la corrupción en el país, entre otros temas

Aeromundo. Transmitido por Color Visión en Vivo

Leonel Fernandez

Podrá Leonel Fernandez, Finalmente, ser candidato Presidencial? – Mckinney TV

Otredad en Leonel

Otredad en Leonel Fernández – Panorama Semanal