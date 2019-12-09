Listado de los nominados en cine a la 77 edición de los Globos de Oro

LOS ÁNGELES.- La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció este lunes en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.) las nominaciones para la 77 edición de los Globos de Oro.

Estos son los candidatos en el apartado cinematográfico:

MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA:

-“1917”

-“The Irishman”

-“Joker”

-“Marriage Story”

-“The Two Popes”

MEJOR PELÍCULA COMEDIA O MUSICAL:

-“Dolemite is my Name”-“Jojo Rabbit”

-“Knives out”

-“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

-“Rocketman”

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO:

-Antonio Banderas

-Christian Bale

-Adam Driver

-Joaquín Phoenix

-Jonathan Pryce

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

-Cynthia Erivo

-Scarlett Johansson

-Saoirse Ronan

-Charlize Theron

-Renée Zellweger

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL

-Daniel Craig

-Roman Griffin Davis

-Leonardo DiCaprio

-Taron Egerton

-Eddie Murphy

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA/MUSICAL

-Ana de Armas

-Awkwafina

-Cate Blanchet

-Beanie Feldstein

-Emma Thompson

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

-Joe Pesci

-Al Pacino

-Brad Pitt

-Tom Hanks

-Anthony Hopkins

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

-Jennifer López

-Margot Robbie

-Laura Dern

-Annette Bening

-Kathy Bates

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

-Martin Scorsese

-Quentin Tarantino

-Sam Mendes

-Todd Phillips

-Bong Joon Ho

MEJOR GUION

-Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won

-Quentin Tarantino

-Noah Baumbach

-Anthony Mccarten

-Steven Zaillian

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA (NO INGLESA)

-“Dolor y Gloria” (España)

-“Portrait de la jeune fille en feu” (Francia)

-“Les Misérables” (Francia)

-“The Farewell” (EE.UU. en chino)

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

-“Frozen 2”

-“How to train your Dragon: The Hidden World”

-“The Lion King”

-“Missing Link”

-“Toy Story 4”

MEJOR MONTAJE

-“Little Women”

-“Joker”

-“Marriage Story”

-“1917”

-“Motherless Brooklyn”

MEJOR CANCIÓN

-“Beautiful Ghosts” — “Cats”

-“I’m Gonna Love me Again” — “Rocketman”

-“Into the Unknown” — “Frozen 2”

-“Spirit” — “The Lion King”

-“Stand up” — “Harriet”

