Lista de nominados a los premios Oscar 2019

REDACCIÓN INTERNACIONAL.- La Academia de Cine de Hollywood dio a conocer este martes las nominaciones para la 91 edición de los Óscar, en la que, como se esperaba la película “Roma”, de Alfonso Cuarón, y “The Favorite”, de Yorgos Lanthimos, parten como las máximas favoritas del galardón con diez nominaciones cada una. Los galardones se otorgarán el domingo 24 de marzo en Los Ángeles. A continuación, la lista de nominados:

Mejor película

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Vice”

“Roma”

“A Star is Born”.

Mejor actriz principal

Yalitza Aparicio por “Roma”

Gleen Close por “The Wife”

Olivia Colman por “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga por “A Star is Born”

Melissa McCarthy por “Can You Ever forgive Me?”

Mejor actriz secundaria

Amy Adams por “Vice”

Marina de Tavira por “Roma”

Regina King por “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone por “ The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz por “The Favourite”

Mejor actor principal

Christian Bale por “Vice”

Bradley Cooper” por “A Star is Born”

Willem Dafoe por “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek por “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen por “Green Book”

Mejor actor secundario

Mahershala Ali por “Green Book”

Adam driver por “Blackkklansman”

Sam Elliot por “A Star is Born”

Richard Grant “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Mejor director

Spike Lee por “Blackkklansman”

Pawel Pawlikowski por “Cold War”

Yorgos Lanthimos “The Favourite”

Alfonso Cuarón por “Roma”

Adam Mckay por “Roma”

Diseño de vestuario

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)

Black Panther (Ruth Carter)

The Favourite (Sandy Powell)

Mary Poppins Return (Sandy Powell)

Mary Queen of Scotts (Alexandra Byrne)

Mezcla de sonido

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

Edición de sonido

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Mejor corto animado

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Mejor corto de acción

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Mejor corto documental

Black Sheep

End Game

LifeBoat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

Mejor edición de filme

Bohemian Rhapsody

Vice

Blackkklansman

Green Book

The Favourite

Mejor documental

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding rhe Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Mejor diseño de producción

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Mejor cinematografía

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star is Born

Mejores efectos visuales

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Mejor maquillaje y arreglo de cabello

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Mejor película animada

–Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Mejor canción original

“All the Stars” de “Black Panther”

“I’ll Fight” de “RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” de “ Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow” de “Star is Born”

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” de “ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Mejor película extranjera

Capernaum

Roma

Cold War

Never Look Away

Spolifters

Mejor guión adaptado

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Blackkklansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Mejor guión original

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green book

Roma

Vice