Lista de nominados a los premios Oscar 2019

REDACCIÓN INTERNACIONAL.- La Academia de Cine de Hollywood dio a conocer este martes las nominaciones para la 91 edición de los Óscar, en la que, como se esperaba la película “Roma”, de Alfonso Cuarón, y “The Favorite”, de Yorgos Lanthimos, parten como las máximas favoritas del galardón con diez nominaciones cada una. Los galardones se otorgarán el domingo 24 de marzo en Los Ángeles. A continuación, la lista de nominados:
Mejor película
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Black Panther”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“The Favourite”
“Green Book”
“Vice”
“Roma”
“A Star is Born”.
Mejor actriz principal
Yalitza Aparicio por “Roma”
Gleen Close por “The Wife”
Olivia Colman por “The Favourite”
Lady Gaga por “A Star is Born”
Melissa McCarthy por “Can You Ever forgive Me?”
Mejor actriz secundaria
Amy Adams por “Vice”
Marina de Tavira por “Roma”
Regina King por “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone por “ The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz por “The Favourite”
Mejor actor principal
Christian Bale por “Vice”
Bradley Cooper” por “A Star is Born”
Willem Dafoe por “At Eternity’s Gate”
Rami Malek por “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Viggo Mortensen por “Green Book”
Mejor actor secundario
Mahershala Ali por “Green Book”
Adam driver por “Blackkklansman”
Sam Elliot por “A Star is Born”
Richard Grant “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Mejor director
Spike Lee por “Blackkklansman”
Pawel Pawlikowski por “Cold War”
Yorgos Lanthimos “The Favourite”
Alfonso Cuarón por “Roma”
Adam Mckay por “Roma”
Diseño de vestuario
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)
Black Panther (Ruth Carter)
The Favourite (Sandy Powell)
Mary Poppins Return (Sandy Powell)
Mary Queen of Scotts (Alexandra Byrne)
Mezcla de sonido
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
Edición de sonido
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Mejor corto animado
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Mejor corto de acción
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Mejor corto documental
Black Sheep
End Game
LifeBoat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence
Mejor edición de filme
Bohemian Rhapsody
Vice
Blackkklansman
Green Book
The Favourite
Mejor documental
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding rhe Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Mejor diseño de producción
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Mejor cinematografía
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born
Mejores efectos visuales
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Mejor maquillaje y arreglo de cabello
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Mejor película animada
–Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Mejor canción original
“All the Stars” de “Black Panther”
“I’ll Fight” de “RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” de “ Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow” de “Star is Born”
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” de “ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
Mejor película extranjera
Capernaum
Roma
Cold War
Never Look Away
Spolifters
Mejor guión adaptado
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Blackkklansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Mejor guión original
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green book
Roma
Vice