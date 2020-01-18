in Entretenimiento, Noticias SIN

Las tendencias de la moda en los “Golden Globes”

REDACCION.- Recientemente se celebraron los premios Golden Globes y o para explicarnos que tendencias que nos dejó la alfombra roja de estos premios,  nuestra experta en moda Diana Suriel.

Por: Noticias SIN

Tres aeropuertos de EEUU revisarán a viajeros por neumonía vírica de China

Continúa en su segundo día el Festival de cine Cana Dorada