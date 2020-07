La Filarmónica de Los Ángeles cancela su temporada hasta 2021

View this post on Instagram

Gustavo Dudamel and Thomas Wilkins host Play Your Part: A Benefit for YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), featuring special guest Brandi Carlile! This specially created web show will feature music and conversations with Brandi and members of YOLA, special guest appearances, and more, with proceeds going to YOLA. Join us on August 7 for a great cause! ✨🎶🎤🎻✨ Visit our link in bio to learn more. #playyourpartla