Joe Biden acepta formalmente la candidatura presidencial del Partido Demócrata

REDACCION INTERNACIONAL.- El Partido Demócrata de Estados Unidos concluye esta noche los cuatro días de su convención nacional en la que el ex vicepresidente Joe Biden tiene previsto aceptar la nominación para enfrentarse al jefe de la Casa Blanca Donald Trump en las elecciones presidenciales del 3 de noviembre.
May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here, tonight as love and hope and light joined the battle for the soul of the nation. pic.twitter.com/Pdk8c75ATr— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 21, 2020
Our president has failed in his most basic duty to this nation.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 21, 2020
He failed to protect us.
He failed to protect America.
And that is unforgivable.
Por: Agencia EFE| Noticias SIN