Joe Biden acepta formalmente la candidatura presidencial del Partido Demócrata

REDACCION INTERNACIONAL.- El Partido Demócrata de Estados Unidos concluye esta noche los cuatro días de su convención nacional en la que el ex vicepresidente Joe Biden tiene previsto aceptar la nominación para enfrentarse al jefe de la Casa Blanca Donald Trump en las elecciones presidenciales del 3 de noviembre.

Por: Agencia EFE| Noticias SIN

