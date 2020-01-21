in Deportes

Inicia la Serie Final de Béisbol en La Romana

SANTO DOMINGO, República Dominicana.- Este lunes inició la Serie Final del béisbol invernal en el Estadio Francisco Michelli de la Romana, entre Los Tigres del Licey y Los Toros del Este.

Por: Noticias SIN

