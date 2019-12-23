inEstilo de Vida, Variedades

Feliz Navidad (Don Omar)

Así fue el hermoso y emotivo mensaje de Don Omar, dedicado a todo su publico en la anterior época de la navidad del año 2007. Revivelo nuevamente en esta navidad 2019.

Cocido de pata de vaca

Es Navidad en Clases de Cocina: Cocido de pata de vaca rumbera y cocido de chorizo y garbanzos