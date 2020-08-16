Expresidente Medina se reúne con Mike Pompeo

La reunión se realizó en la embajada estadounidense en el país.

Participaron en la reunión, acompañando a Medina, el exministro de Relaciones Exteriores, Miguel Vargas y el exconsultor jurídico del Poder Ejecutivo Flavio Darío Espinal.

Had a moment to meet with former Dominican President Medina in Santo Domingo. Grateful for a very productive relationship with his administration over the last eight years. The benefits of this collaboration can be seen in the strength of our relationship today. pic.twitter.com/dnzkfHZt8A