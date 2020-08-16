in Nacionales, Noticias SIN

Expresidente Medina se reúne con Mike Pompeo

Pompeo
El expresidente Danilo Medina se reunió con el Secretario de Estado de los Estados Unidos, Mike Pompeo, luego de su salida del Congreso Nacional donde entregó la banda presidencial.

Pompeo se encuentra en el país para participar en los actos de toma de posesión de El presidente Abinader.

La reunión se realizó en la embajada estadounidense en el país.

Participaron en la reunión, acompañando a Medina, el exministro de Relaciones Exteriores, Miguel Vargas y el exconsultor jurídico del Poder Ejecutivo Flavio Darío Espinal.

Junto a ellos, la embajadora de los Estados Unidos en la República Dominicana, Robin S. Bernstein.

Noticias SIN

