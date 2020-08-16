Expresidente Medina se reúne con Mike Pompeo

Pompeo se encuentra en el país para participar en los actos de toma de posesión de El presidente Abinader.
La reunión se realizó en la embajada estadounidense en el país.
Participaron en la reunión, acompañando a Medina, el exministro de Relaciones Exteriores, Miguel Vargas y el exconsultor jurídico del Poder Ejecutivo Flavio Darío Espinal.
Had a moment to meet with former Dominican President Medina in Santo Domingo. Grateful for a very productive relationship with his administration over the last eight years. The benefits of this collaboration can be seen in the strength of our relationship today. pic.twitter.com/dnzkfHZt8A— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 16, 2020
An honor to attend the inauguration of newly elected Dominican President @LuisAbinader. This election resounds as an example to other nations of the power of democracy and what is possible when countries prioritize the wishes of their people. pic.twitter.com/1F242gJlo5— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 16, 2020
Junto a ellos, la embajadora de los Estados Unidos en la República Dominicana, Robin S. Bernstein.
Por: Noticias SIN