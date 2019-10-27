in Destacado, Nuria, Programas

Escenario político tras la salida de Leonel del PLD – Nuria Piera

Tras la renuncia al Partido de Liberación Dominicana (PLD) ¿cómo queda el partido y el escenario político de la República Dominicana?

Nuria Piera, Investigación Periodística. Transmitido por Color Visión en Vivo

Bulín 47

A CACO quedó el Pachá después que Bulín 47 lo Pela – Pégate y Gana

Yubelkis Peralta

Yubelkis Peralta cree que se sacó un carro en las bromas pensadas | Me Gusta de Noche