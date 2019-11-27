in Nacionales, Noticias SIN

Entrevista a Felucho Jiménez, administrador de REFIDOMSA

SANTO DOMINGO, República Dominicana.- En la entrevista central de este miércoles, Félix Jiménez “Felucho”, administrador de la Refinería Dominicana de Petróleo (REFIDOMSA).

Por: Noticias SIN

¡Otra más! Hombre asesina a su pareja y se suicida en Nagua

CNDH-RD pide al gobierno intervenir en el desalojo de unas 200 familias en Higüey