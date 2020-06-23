in Destacado, El Show del Medio Día, Programas

Enrique Arce de la Casa de Papel en El Show del Mediodía

El Show del Mediodía. Transmitido por Color vision en vivo

En El Show del Mediodía, entrevista al gran actor de La Casa de Papel, Enrique Arce, quien interpretó el papel de Arturo Román. Este cuenta su experiencia en la serie, dice ha sido el papel que más ha trascendido en su carrera, dice que al inicio la gente lo odia por su actuación como Arturo, habló de un futura visita a Rep. Dominicana.

