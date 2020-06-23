Enrique Arce de la Casa de Papel en El Show del Mediodía

El Show del Mediodía. Transmitido por Color vision en vivo
En El Show del Mediodía, entrevista al gran actor de La Casa de Papel, Enrique Arce, quien interpretó el papel de Arturo Román. Este cuenta su experiencia en la serie, dice ha sido el papel que más ha trascendido en su carrera, dice que al inicio la gente lo odia por su actuación como Arturo, habló de un futura visita a Rep. Dominicana.
After this crazy, exciting and demanding week of the release of LCD4 , I am going to abandon IG for a while. I leave you with this cool guy we all love to hate and we all hate to love. My good friend Arturo Roman! 🤦♀️ See you after the confinement, I am going on a strict phone and news detox diet for a week. I'll tell you how the experiment goes! Keep safe and… #QUEDATEENCASA Love you all ❤️❤️❤️ #socialmediadetox #introspection #gratitud