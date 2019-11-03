in Destacado, Programas

En Juntadera. Mariasela y Diana junto a Moises Alou y Altagracia Salazar

Disfrutamos de un gran compartir junto a Moises Alou y Altagracia Salazar, unas cuantas anécdotas, confesiones y muchas risas

En Juntadera con Mariasela. Transmitido por Color Visión en Vivo

