En Juntadera. Mariasela y Diana junto a Moises Alou y Altagracia Salazar

Disfrutamos de un gran compartir junto a Moises Alou y Altagracia Salazar, unas cuantas anécdotas, confesiones y muchas risas
En Juntadera con Mariasela. Transmitido por Color Visión en Vivo
