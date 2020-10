“Doom Eternal”, llega al Xbox Game Pass con la experiencia del Ray Tracing

View this post on Instagram

In game pass now! Download it if you can. The opening for DOOM Eternal really gets you hyped. The graphics, art style, and music get you amped and ready! I only played about 30 minutes and I'm thoroughly impressed. The graphics are amazing and creepy af 😂. . . . . #doom #doometernal #xboxone #ps4 #playstation #play #games #game #gamer #instagamer #instagaming #videogaming #videogames #gamers #gamingnews #fun #gamepass #bethesada #zenimax #idsoftware