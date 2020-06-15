Después de 30 años, revelan un video y fotos inéditas de Freddie Mercury

REDACCIÓN INTERNACIONAL.- Freddie Mercury falleció hace casi 30 años, pero sigue apareciendo material inédito para alegría de sus fans. Por un lado un video en donde se lo ve junto a los restantes integrantes de Queen en una fiesta que ocurrió luego de la presentación del single One Vision -primer adelanto del álbum A Kind of Magic (1986)-.
En otras imágenes se ve a Mercury junto a su última pareja, Jim Hutton, semanas antes de su fallecimiento, que ocurrió el 24 de noviembre de 1991. En la imagen, el cantante aparece parado en un patio, vistiendo una camisa hawaiana y sin el bigote que caracterizó su imagen durante toda su carrera. La foto se tomó en agosto de 1991, tres meses antes de que una bronconeumonía complicada por el VIH terminara con su vida.
El material fue compartido a través de la cuenta de Instagram @freddie_mrcry donde se puede ver al cantante y compositor Freddie Mercury junto a Brian May, John Deacon y Roger Taylor en una fiesta en el marco de la presentación del single One Vision, del disco Kind of Magic de 1986.
💥 The One Vision Release Party 💥 👉 Freddie having fun with his friends is one of the best things there is and a song like One Vision definitely deserves a big party! 🎊 I hope you enjoy this footage, cause we’re so blessed with it. Just look at how adorable they are ❤️ 💿 Queen was inspired to write this by their Live Aid appearance in 1985 – millions of people sharing one vision of a better world. When the band was approached to perform at Live Aid, they were in a rut and reticent to appear. But after their show-stopping performance, they re-entered the studio with renewed energy. They were back in Munich (a place they had previously hit trouble during the Hot Space sessions), but this time spent a lot of time working in the studio, not being distracted by drugs or other distractions – unlike the earlier sessions. 🎙 All four band members helped writing this. Most Queen songs were written separately, mostly out of a desire to keep writing credits to themselves – Brian May has often hinted in interviews that he was quite possessive of his own songs. But this also made sure their songs didn't all sound alike. The idea of writing a song together came from Freddie. He rang the other three members and asked them to come to the studio, where the writing and recording sessions were taped 🎶
💥 Queen aging together 🔙 👉 A timelapse of Queen aging together from 1970 to 1991. It makes me so emotional, especially because of Freddie who disappears at the end of the video. I don’t think I’ll ever get over his death, but it’s still very beautiful to see how his dream came through and how he lived his life to the absolute fullest. That’s the most important thing to me… ❤️
Por: Agencia EFE| Noticias SIN