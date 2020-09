Demi Lovato y Max Ehrich cancelan su compromiso matrimonial

View this post on Instagram

So so so excited for you to see what I’m working on with @talkspace 👀💗😝 it’s something that’s extremely close to my heart… I encourage all of you to take care of your mental health as it's so important to be in tune and check in on yourself! Talkspace makes it super easy to connect with a licensed therapist right from your phone 💗 I'm so proud to announce that they are offering $120 off your first month of online therapy when you use code DEMI120 and visit talkspace.com/demi