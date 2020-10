Demi Lovato, Penélope Cruz o Ricky Martin animan el voto en Estados Unidos

View this post on Instagram

Today is National Voter Registration day — I'm working with GLSEN to register new voters. @glsen works to empower LGBTQ+ students and ensure safe and inclusive schools for everyone. 20% of the LGBTQ+ community isn't registered to vote at a time when hard-fought LGBTQ+ rights are in danger. Get registered today and get ready to vote. This is how we build power and create lasting change. You can mail in your ballot, vote early, or go to the polls on November 3rd. Your voice is crucial in determining your future. Register today at glsen.org/verify — and the link is in my bio. #nationalvoterregistrationday