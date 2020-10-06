David Bowie, un artista que inspira nuevas colecciones

View this post on Instagram

OUTSIDE HITS QUARTER OF A CENTURY TODAY “I'm already twenty five years older…” David Bowie’s 1. Outside album was released on this day in 1995 (26th in the US), the same week that the first single from the album, The Hearts Filthy Lesson, entered the UK Top 40. The Bowie/Eno/Richards produced LP peaked at #8 on the UK album chart and narrowly missed the US Billboard Top 20 when it reached #21 there. The release was supported by the 1995/1996 Outside World Tour (which kicked off on September 14th in Hartford in the US), and the beautifully disturbing video for The Hearts Filthy Lesson single, which you can view here: https://smarturl.it/THFLvidDBFB (Temp link in bio) Various CD versions of 1. Outside were released around the globe, among other formats. Friday Music had the distinction of issuing the very first double vinyl Bowie studio album when they issued a white vinyl of the full 1. Outside five years ago. A single disc version titled Excerpts From Outside was released on vinyl originally, but it omitted several tracks and had edits of others. #BowieOutsideLP