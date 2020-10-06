David Bowie, un artista que inspira nuevas colecciones

MADRID.- El cantante David Bowie icono de la música y de la moda sigue siendo inspiración para muchos, cuatro años después de su fallecimiento. Su atrevimiento y osadía en el vestir han sido reinterpretados por grandes firmas y su imagen es referente de rebeldía en nuevos diseños.
La compañía francesa Ikks, que el año pasado compró el fondo LBO France, ha sacado una colección de camisetas de mujer con la que pretende transportar a los seguidores del cantante británico a los años ochenta y a Let’s Dance!.
También te puede interesar:
Lady Gaga lidera las nominaciones de los EMA MTV con presencia latina
La firma pretende, con esta colección cápsula, captar a aquellos amantes del pop-rock de un músico vanguardista en muchas facetas de su vida, un artista vanguardista desde «Life on Mars» a «Space Oddity».
Tres modelos de camisetas en las que aparece la imagen del cantante con su apellido serigrafiado, con los ojos cerrados y el rayo rojo, una imagen con la que salió al mercado discográfico «Aladdin sane», su sexto disco de estudio publicado en abril de 1973 es la que preside la colección.
View this post on Instagram
OUTSIDE HITS QUARTER OF A CENTURY TODAY “I'm already twenty five years older…” David Bowie’s 1. Outside album was released on this day in 1995 (26th in the US), the same week that the first single from the album, The Hearts Filthy Lesson, entered the UK Top 40. The Bowie/Eno/Richards produced LP peaked at #8 on the UK album chart and narrowly missed the US Billboard Top 20 when it reached #21 there. The release was supported by the 1995/1996 Outside World Tour (which kicked off on September 14th in Hartford in the US), and the beautifully disturbing video for The Hearts Filthy Lesson single, which you can view here: https://smarturl.it/THFLvidDBFB (Temp link in bio) Various CD versions of 1. Outside were released around the globe, among other formats. Friday Music had the distinction of issuing the very first double vinyl Bowie studio album when they issued a white vinyl of the full 1. Outside five years ago. A single disc version titled Excerpts From Outside was released on vinyl originally, but it omitted several tracks and had edits of others. #BowieOutsideLP
Estas no son las únicas camisetas que inspirado el cantante británico. En 2013, el diseñador Paul Smith en colaboración con Bowie lanzó dos camisetas con estampado de estrellas que reedito, en 2016 en algodón orgánico, con el lanzamiento del último trabajo del cantante, «Blackstar», con motivo de su 69 cumpleaños, tres días antes de su fallecimiento.
View this post on Instagram
DAVID BOWIE ERA BOX SETS UPDATE “Looking at the future solid as a rock because of you…” On the day that we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Station To Station box set, we thought it would be a good time to bring you up to speed with the plans for the Era 5 set. It seems that when we make a post regarding new releases, a great number of you use the opportunity to comment on the lack of news regarding the Era 5 set. That's to be expected and your frustration is understandable. But first, here's a reminder of the first four era box releases: Era 1 = Five Years (1969–1973) – Released 2015 = 42 years Era 2 = Who Can I Be Now? (1974–1976) – Released 2016 = 40 years Era 3 = A New Career in a New Town (1977–1982) – Released 2017 = 35 years Era 4 = Loving the Alien (1983–1988) – Released 2018 = 30 years As you can see, the amount of time between the last year covered by each era box and its release date is decreasing exponentially, if that makes sense. So with the Era 5 box which was originally going to cover the years 1993 to 1999, the plan was to release last year. Though that meant it was only a 20 year gap between 'hours…' and the release of the Era 5 box, it was considered a set that many fans were clamouring for due to the titles that hadn't been released on vinyl originally or were hard to find. However, we then decided to increase the span of the box up to 2001, so to keep at least a 20 year gap between the last year covered and release date, it means the box won't now be released till next year. Also, due to the effect of COVID, not only on everyday life, but its impact on plans within the music industry as a whole too, this has been an evolving situation and we thank you for your patience. Of course, that doesn't mean you won't be getting anything new until next year. Indeed, stay tuned for the announcement of another exciting project before the end of next week. May we also take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support and for the enthusiasm shown for the era boxes. #BowieEraBoxes
Icono de estilo, la estética de Bowie ha sido inspiración para grandes firmas de moda como Givenchy o Balmain que en su día recrearon algunas de sus prendas más emblemáticas sobre la pasarela.
Por: Agencia EFE| Noticias SIN