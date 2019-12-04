in Destacado, Hoy Mismo, Programas

Dany Alcántara habla del resultado del PISA | Hoy Mismo

El Informe PISA es un estudio llevado a cabo por la OCDE a nivel mundial que mide el rendimiento académico de los alumnos en matemáticas, ciencia y lectura

Hoy Mismo. Transmitido por Color Visión en Vivo

