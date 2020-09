Conectar a niños con sus abuelos: la startup que triunfa en la pandemia

View this post on Instagram

How is #BacktoSchool looking in your home? Share with us in comments which of these images you relate to the most: A, B, C or D. Wishing you all a great school year and lots of patience as you navigate this new, for-now, normal in partnership with your children’s awesome teachers. 👏🏻 to all the great moms featured in these images! @popsugar . . . #kidsapp #kidsbooks #raisingreaders #booksforchildren #picturebooks #childrensbooks #childrensbookstagram #readaloud #storytime #socialdistancing #workfromhome #playdate #kidsactivities #teachersofinstagram #teachersofig #parenting #parenthood #momgoals #momlife #motherslove #toddlermom #momsofinstagram #momprobs #grandparents #grandchildren