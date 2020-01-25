in Entretenimiento, Noticias SIN

¿Cómo conseguir un maquillaje perfecto?

SANTO DOMINGO, República Dominicana.- Conseguir un maquillaje perfecto, es elegir la base adecuada y  aplicarla correctamente. por eso en el Baúl de la Belleza Lewanda González nos tiene estos tips para lucir hermosas.

Por: Noticias SIN

