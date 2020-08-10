Cinco modelos dominicanas promocionan playas de RD en Vogue Londres

View this post on Instagram

Of all of the submissions for #BritishVogue’s recent landscape-themed challenge, artist @CarmenDanae’s images have sparked far and away the most heated debate – along with critically important discussions about the future of sustainable tourism. The dedicated environmentalist’s five #VogueChallenge covers highlight different areas of the Samaná province in the Dominican Republic, where her mother’s family is from, and where she has spent the last two years helping to clean beaches. “I hope that most people who look at this image see not the Dominican Republic, but themselves,” Danae explains. “This is not the Dominican Republic’s issue. This is a human issue. We’ve all used plastic water bottles. We’ve all opened packages filled with styrofoam. It’s my fault. It’s your fault. It’s humanity’s fault. And it’s our shared responsibility to fix it. I hope that seeing these photographs is a call to action.” Click the link in bio to read more on Danae’s images and some of her key resources to educate yourself about conservation.