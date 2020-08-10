Cinco modelos dominicanas promocionan playas de RD en Vogue Londres

SANTO DOMINGO.- Cinco modelos dominicanas promocionan las playas de República Dominicana en la revista Vogue Londres.
Luego del incidente donde la revista británica Vogue publicará unas fotos de un arroyo en Samaná, donde se veía lleno de plásticos y desechos. Este lunes la revista publicó una sección dedicada a las mejores playas del país.
Cinco modelos dominicanas Ysaunny Brito, Manuela Sánchez, Licett Morillo, Arlenis Sosa y Annibelis Baez dan a conocer lugares hermosos del país.
Vogue detalla que estas modelos cuando no están caminando Dolce & Gabbana modelando para Vogue, están tomando el aire del mar y disfrutando de pescado fresco en las playas de su impresionante isla.
La revista encabezó la portada con el título cinco modelos comparten sus lugares favoritos de belleza natural en República Dominicana con diversas fotos en diferentes puntos del país.
