Cardi B y Maluma encabezan dos nuevas carteleras globales de Billboard

View this post on Instagram

Introducing the Billboard Global 200 & Global Excl. U.S., two new weekly @billboardcharts ranking songs from more than 200 territories around the world 📈 @iamcardib & @theestallion's "WAP" takes the No. 1 spots on this week's inaugural Billboard Global 200. Link in bio for everything you need to know about the new global charts + the rest of the top 10 on each.