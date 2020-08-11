Cardi B se presenta como Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar en la portada de ELLE

«Presentamos a nuestra estrella de portada de septiembre de 2020, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, también conocida como la inimitable Cardi B», anunció la revista la participación de la artista.
En la entrevista la cantante de origen dominicano Cardi B habla de su nuevo tema WAP, y la polémica que se ha suscitado por la participación de la menor de las hermanas Kardashian, Kylie Jenner.
Imponente. Así se muestra la cantante de música urbana Cardi B en la portada del próximo mes de septiembre para la revista ELLE.
También te puede interesar:
Depresión, deterioro físico y soledad: cómo fueron las últimas horas de Robin Williams antes de su muerte
De acuerdo a CNN, la petición en línea para eliminar las imágenes de Jenner ya ha conseguido miles de firmas, por lo que la cantante decidió salir en su defensa.
Cardi B abordó el tema en una serie de tuits que luego fueron eliminados. «No todo se trata de raza», escribió.
«¿Por qué estuvo Kylie en mi video musical? Trató a mi hermana y a mi hija de manera tan encantadora en la fiesta de cumpleaños de su hijo», añadió Cardi B, e indicó que su esposo, el rapero Offset, es cercano al rapero Travis Scott, el padre de la hija de Jenner, Stormi.
View this post on Instagram
Time to party with Cardi. Introducing our September 2020 cover star, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar aka the inimitable @iamcardib. Chances are you've heard (blasted, replayed, and then played again) #WAP, her hit new single with the @theestallion about, ahem, 💦😜. Or maybe you've caught her championing Medicare-for-all with @berniesanders in a nail salon. Now, in conversation with @marjon_carlos, the self-described “regular, degular, schmegular girl from the Bronx” opens up about her new music, marriage to #Offset, and why she wishes more male rappers were demanding justice for #BreonnaTaylor. See link in bio for full interview. ELLE September 2020: Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Creative Director: Stephen Gan Cover star: @iamcardib Written by: @marjon_carlos Photographer: @stevenkleinstudio Stylist: @kollincarter Fashion Director: @alexwhiteedits Hair: @tokyostylez Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua Nails: @nailson7th
View this post on Instagram
In recent weeks, @iamcardib has put out forceful statements about the wrongful death of #BreonnaTaylor, the 26 year-old Black EMT who was fatally shot by police in her home in Louisville, KY. The harrowing account reminded Cardi of when her own cousin was murdered: “I remember everybody waking up at 3 a.m. and driving all the way to New Jersey, to the hospital. And through all that driving, you’re crying and scared.” She's enraged that the officers who murdered Taylor—Jon Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove—have not been arrested. "That is so insane to me,” she says. “What they did to her is really fucked up. What’s the excuse? Why is the cop not in jail? Wasn’t what he did a crime? It’s a crime! And no apology. Nothing. Unbelievable.” For the full interview—and ways to demand #justiceforbreonnataylor—see link in bio. ELLE September 2020: Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Creative Director: Stephen Gan Cover star: @iamcardib Written by: @marjon_carlos Photographer: @stevenkleinstudio Stylist: @kollincarter Fashion Director: @alexwhiteedits Hair: @tokyostylez Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua Nails: @nailson7th
La petición, realizada en Change.org, exige que la escena de Jenner sea sacada del video «WAP» y señala: «El video era perfecto hasta que vimos a K y quise lanzar mi teléfono».
La escritora de The Root, Danielle Young, resumió la frustración que algunas mujeres negras sintieron al ver a Jenner, una mujer blanca, en un video que parece celebrar que las mujeres negras son dueñas de su sexualidad.
Por: Agencia EFE| Noticias SIN