Cardi B se presenta como Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar en la portada de ELLE

Time to party with Cardi. Introducing our September 2020 cover star, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar aka the inimitable @iamcardib. Chances are you've heard (blasted, replayed, and then played again) #WAP, her hit new single with the @theestallion about, ahem, 💦😜. Or maybe you've caught her championing Medicare-for-all with @berniesanders in a nail salon. Now, in conversation with @marjon_carlos, the self-described “regular, degular, schmegular girl from the Bronx” opens up about her new music, marriage to #Offset, and why she wishes more male rappers were demanding justice for #BreonnaTaylor. See link in bio for full interview. ELLE September 2020:⁣ Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia⁣ Creative Director: Stephen Gan Cover star: @iamcardib⁣ Written by: @marjon_carlos⁣ Photographer: @stevenkleinstudio⁣ Stylist: @kollincarter⁣ Fashion Director: @alexwhiteedits Hair: @tokyostylez Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua Nails: @nailson7th