Calvin Klein enarbola la bandera de la libertad en la diversidad

“Mi cuerpo que se alza por mi comunidad y familia elegida, en la esperanza de que se vean de una forma más clara que nunca y se den cuenta de que merecen la celebración de compasión, amor y gratitud”, escribió la modelo de la campaña Jori Jones.
Una de las características más notorias de las campañas publicitarias de la marca Calvin Klein, es su contenido transgresor. Algunas de sus piezas publicitarias han sido censuradas por considerarse subidas de tono. Por ejemplo, en 1992 la modelo Kate Moss con tan solo 17 años posó con el torso desnudo junto al cantante y actor Marky Mark, quien para el comercial de tv decía: “La mejor protección contra el Sida es mantener tus Calvin puestos”.
Mientras que en 2009 varios canales de televisión estadounidense censuraron la campaña Calvin Klein Jeans por sus explícitas escena. Otro ejemplo de lo icónica, sexy pero controvertida publicidad de esa marca, lo encontramos en ese mismo año cuando el comercial protagonizado por la actriz Eva Méndez también fue objeto de controversia.
Fiel a su estilo, hoy esta firma de ropa nacida a finales de los años 70´s busca explotar la polémica. Para lograrlo, en el contexto del mes del orgullo gay lanza su campaña protagonizada por una actriz y modelo trans, afroamericana y plus size. Su nombre es Harry Jones y por supuesto, sus imágenes ya han dado de qué hablar alrededor del mundo.
¿Quién es esa chica? “Jari Jones”
Jari Jones es una actriz, modelo y activista en pro de los derechos de las personas afroamericanas, que se define como lesbiana trans queer. Al referirse a su participación en la campaña, la modelo fue enfática. Su mensaje fue emitido a través de su cuenta oficial en Instagram: “Ha sido un gran honor y placer asentarme en mi ser más auténtico y mi imagen propia de un cuerpo que ha sido demonizado, acosado, hecho sentir feo y sin valor, incluso asesinado. Presento esta imagen, yo y mi cuerpo que se alza por mi comunidad y familia elegida, en la esperanza de que se vean de una forma más clara que nunca y se den cuenta de que merecen la celebración de compasión, amor y gratitud”. Y añadió: “ojalá sea un símbolo de esperanza y amor en estos momentos”.
La campaña
“Proud in my Calvins” es el nombre de la campaña que protagoniza Jari Jones. Según la marca, esta estrategia comercial busca promover la libertad en la diversidad para que cada persona pueda vivir cómo lo sienta.
Además de Jones, en las fotografías aparecen ocho personas más. Entre ellos están la drag queen brasileña Pablo Vittar, la personalidad transgénero de YouTube Chella Man, la artista queer pop, Gia Woods y el actor gay Tommy Dorfman de “13 reasons Why”. Todos ellos fueron elegidos por sus historias de vida y porque transmiten un mensaje positivo sobre identidad y autoestima.
Las reacciones
Tras su publicación, la campaña ha recibido reacciones distintas. La comunidad LGBTIQ aplaudió la iniciativa de la marca. Sin embargo, algunos internautas han dejado plasmadas mensajes de odio y repudio contra la raza y el aspecto físico general de la modelo Jari Jones. ¿Cuál es tu opinión al respecto?