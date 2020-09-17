Atacan catedral y destruyen imagen del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús de 90 años de antigüedad

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El obispo de El Paso, Mons. Mark Seitz, lamentó el ataque a la Catedral de St. Patrick en Texas (Estados Unidos) y señaló que reza por el desconocido que destruyó una estatua del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús de 90 años de antigüedad.
Un hombre ingresó el 15 de septiembre a las 10:00 a.m. (hora local) a la catedral, que permanecía abierta para la oración, y destruyó la estatua del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús que estaba detrás del altar principal.
We are saddened to announce the vandalism at St. Patrick Cathedral earlier today. The Cathedral was vandalized this morning at around 10:00am. A suspect came into the sanctuary at St. Patrick Cathedral and destroyed the almost 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which was located in the center behind the main altar of the church. The church was open and available for prayer. A suspect has been detained by the El Paso Police department. The police are currently continuing their investigation into the vandalism. The Rector of St. Patrick Cathedral, Fr. Trini Fuentes, said, “I am in shock and we at the Cathedral are heartbroken over such an unexpected situation.” Bishop Seitz also expressed his sadness about the damage caused to the historic Sacred Heart of Jesus Statue. “This statue is one of my favorite representations of Jesus—his arms open wide in welcome, his heart aflame with love for us. I would often take inspiration from this image as I prepared for Mass.” “As sad as I am to see a statue attacked and destroyed, I am grateful that it was not a living person,” Bishop Seitz added. “But a statue, particularly this statue, concretizes and connects us to persons and ideals that are not visible to our eyes. They reveal to us realities that are close to us, but unseen,” he said. “At this point we do not know anything about the person who carried out this assault, but he certainly must be a person who is greatly disturbed to have attacked this peaceful place in our city and this image of the King of Peace. I hope this might be the impetus for him to receive the help he needs. He will be in my prayers,” Bishop Seitz added. “I am devastated at this irreplaceable loss as I know members of this parish community and the whole Church of El Paso will be. In this moment we will reach out in confidence to the One this statue represented and I know he will console us,” Bishop Seitz concluded. St. Patrick, Patron of Ireland and our Diocese, Pray for us.
Por medio de sus redes sociales, la Diócesis de El Paso lamentó el ataque a la iglesia e indicó que el Rector de la catedral, P. Trini Fuentes, expresó su conmoción por el acto de vandalismo. “Estoy en shock y en la Catedral estamos desconsolados por una situación tan inesperada”, resaltó el sacerdote.
Mons. Seitz expresó su tristeza por el daño causado al Sagrado Corazón de Jesús e indicó que esta imagen lo inspiraba mientras se preparaba para celebrar la Misa. “Esta imagen es una de mis representaciones favoritas de Jesús: sus brazos se abren de par en par en señal de bienvenida, su corazón arde de amor por nosotros”, señaló.
El Prelado resaltó que, si bien se siente “devastado por esta pérdida irremplazable” que también afecta a todos “los miembros de esta comunidad parroquial y toda la Iglesia de El Paso”, se siente agradecido porque no hubo personas afectadas.
“En este momento nos acercaremos con confianza a Aquel que está representado en esta estatua y sé que nos consolará”, destacó.
Además, el Obispo señaló que es posible que el responsable sea alguien con problemas, “por haber atacado este pacífico lugar de nuestra ciudad y esta imagen del Rey de la Paz”.
“Espero que este sea el impulso para que reciba la ayuda que necesita. Él estará en mis oraciones”, concluyó.
La diócesis indicó que el departamento de policía de El Paso ya está investigando los hechos y ha logrado detener a un sospechoso.
“San Patricio, Patrón de Irlanda y de nuestra Diócesis, ruega por nosotros”, pidió la diócesis.
