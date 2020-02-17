https://colorvision.com.do/en-vivo/
Titulares de los principales periódicos nacionales del lunes 17FEB | Hoy Mismo

Hoy Mismo. Transmitido por Color Visión en Vivo

Ultimo Minuto JCE suspende Elecciones en todo el país – NoticiasSIN

Suspensión de las elecciones

Luis Abinader: Suspensión de las elecciones es Indignante e Injustificada – NoticiasSIN