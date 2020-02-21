in Destacado, Hoy Mismo, Programas

Titulares de los periódicos nacionales del viernes 21FEB | Hoy Mismo

Hoy Mismo. Transmitido por Color Visión en Vivo

Conoces nuestro Canal de Youtube? ¡SUSCRIBETE!

Abogado Félix Portes: opina sobre acusaciones a empleado de Claro y Coronel | El Show del Mediodía

plaza de La Bandera

Toma de la plaza de La Bandera – Resumen Informativo del viernes 21 FEB | Hoy Mismo

Alianzas Público-Privada

Geomar García comenta Ley de Alianzas Público-Privada | Hoy Mismo