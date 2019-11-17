in Destacado, Pégate y Gana con Pacha, Programas

Increible El Pacha bota a Sergio Vargas por no cantar al Penco Gonzalo Castillo

El Cantante Sergio Vargas se retira de su Presentación en vivo despues que el conductor Frederick Martinez El Pacha le aclara que en su programa es con Gonzalo Castillo

Pégate y Gana con El Pacha. Transmitido por Color Visión en Vivo

